AEW Star Cast In "Huge" Animated Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2022

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has revealed a new role in an animated show. Cargill took to Twitter to note she has started recording for the show. Cargill tweeted:

"Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING."

Cargill has not revealed the show she will feature in but no doubt details will leak soon.

Cargill most recently defended her gold against Nyla Rose at the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view.

