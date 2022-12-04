Update On Scorpio Sky’s Status With AEW

AEW star Scorpio Sky has not been in the ring for the company since the July 6 episode of Dynamite when he lost the TNT title to Wardlow. Following his defeat he took some time off to deal with a leg injury, however, he has been cleared for "quite some time" according to Fightful.com:

"However, thus far no creative plans for him have been put forward. He was at another episode of Dynamite over the summer and filmed content, but it didn’t end up airing."