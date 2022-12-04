WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Scorpio Sky’s Status With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2022

AEW star Scorpio Sky has not been in the ring for the company since the July 6 episode of Dynamite when he lost the TNT title to Wardlow. Following his defeat he took some time off to deal with a leg injury, however, he has been cleared for "quite some time" according to Fightful.com:

"However, thus far no creative plans for him have been put forward. He was at another episode of Dynamite over the summer and filmed content, but it didn’t end up airing."

