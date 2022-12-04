WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
William Regal Will Reportedly Return To WWE In The New Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2022

William Regal Will Reportedly Return To WWE In The New Year

William Regal is reportedly in the process of finalizing a deal to return to WWE.

PWInsider has revealed today that Regal is expected to return with the company after the New Year. Regal will be returning in a backstage role and no doubt the occasional television appearance.

His AEW contract has been somewhat of a mystery, with some sources reporting he signed a short-term deal and others noting he had an opt-out deal, although when he joined he told many he signed a 3-year deal.

In any event, Regal is now officially done with All Elite Wrestling and was written off television after being attacked by MJF on Dynamite last week.

Source: PWInsider
