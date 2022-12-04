William Regal Will Reportedly Return To WWE In The New Year

William Regal is reportedly in the process of finalizing a deal to return to WWE.

PWInsider has revealed today that Regal is expected to return with the company after the New Year. Regal will be returning in a backstage role and no doubt the occasional television appearance.

His AEW contract has been somewhat of a mystery, with some sources reporting he signed a short-term deal and others noting he had an opt-out deal, although when he joined he told many he signed a 3-year deal.

In any event, Regal is now officially done with All Elite Wrestling and was written off television after being attacked by MJF on Dynamite last week.