Big Women's Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2022

A new women’s match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The company has set up a new six-woman tag team match for AEW Dynamite, with Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey going up against Skye Blue, Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan.

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship – The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR

- AEW TNT Championship – Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

- Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

- Jade Cargill, Leila Grey & Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue, Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan

- AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone


