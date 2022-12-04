Dustin Rhodes Will Retire From The Ring In 2023

Dustin Rhodes is set to retire as an in-ring performer in 2023.

During the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night, the AEW star announced revealed 2023 will see him end his in-ring career and hang up his boots.

Rhodes who serves as a coach in AEW has been wrestling since 1988, best known for his time in WWE as the legendary Goldust which he played from 1995 to 2019 during multiple stints with the company. He has also worked in WCW and TNA Wrestling.

He has won the WCW World Tag Team Championship twice, the Six-Man Tag Team Championship once, and the United States Heavyweight Championship twice. In WWE he has won the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times, the Hardcore Championship nine times, the World Tag Team Championship once, and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice.