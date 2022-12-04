WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Brock Lesnar Reached Out To Kurt Angle About Coming To TNA In 2007

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 04, 2022

Brock Lesnar Reached Out To Kurt Angle About Coming To TNA In 2007

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, it was revealed by Kurt Angle himself that Brock Lesnar had reached out to him to try to get in the door at TNA back when Angle was in the company.

"Okay, Brock calls me. He's not in WWE. He says, 'Listen, man, can you get me in TNA? —' I probably shouldn't even be saying this, but you know what, Brock doesn't care. So he said, 'Hey, what are you making?' I told him what I was making and he said, 'If you can get me that, I'll come.'

"I approached TNA, and they said, ‘No, we’re not going to give him that kind of money. It was amazing because, I think that TNA at the time, I think they were at the top of their budget, where they couldn’t really give any more money out. I was making a lot of money. Sting was making a good bit of money, and then you had a bunch of guys on the roster. TNA, the Carter family funded it for a long time, and then TNA started making their own money, but it just wasn’t enough to bring in another guy for seven figures a year. I don’t think they were capable of doing that.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #brock lesnar #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79721/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer