Santino Marella Talks His Daughter's Name Change In NXT & Injury Recovery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 03, 2022

Santino Marella was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked to give his thoughts on his daughter Arianna Grace recovering from her current injury:

“Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”

On her name change:

“I wasn’t in the meetings. Of course, I kinda thought they were gonna [use a different name]. They did it a few times. Guys like Bray Wyatt and Curtis Axel and they don’t give their parent’s surname sometimes. But I guess it’s okay because she can make a name for herself.”

Source: fightful.com
