Fuego Del Sol Wants To Do It All

Fuego Del Sol was recently a guest on The AJ Awesome Show, where he revealed that he wants to do a little bit of everything in professional wrestling.

“I believe, in wrestling, I’m gonna do it all. I’m going to manage people, I’m going to commentate. I’m going to be a trainer, I wanna train wrestlers eventually. I could see myself doing all facets of wrestling. If, god forbid, I ever get seriously injured and can’t wrestle anymore, I could transition to being a referee. I just love being around the sport and the energy of professional wrestling. So I definitely see myself doing any and everything. The more I get to be around it, the better."