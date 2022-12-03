WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: ‘Guardians Of The ‘Galaxy Volume 3’ Trailer Featuring Dave Bautista

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2022

The official trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has been released online.

Batista (Dave Bautista) returns as Drax the Destroyer in the movie which is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2024. The plot for the movie reads is as follows:

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

The film is directed by James Gunn and also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and more.


