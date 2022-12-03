WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2022

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will tonight host its Wasted Time event tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois airing on FITE TV. Below is the final card for the event:

Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)

Mad Man Pondo vs. Sawyer Wreck

Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie

Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver

EFFY vs. John Wayne Murdoch

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and The Sandman vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole Radrick


