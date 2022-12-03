Final Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will tonight host its Wasted Time event tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois airing on FITE TV. Below is the final card for the event:

Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)

Mad Man Pondo vs. Sawyer Wreck

Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie

Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver

EFFY vs. John Wayne Murdoch

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and The Sandman vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole Radrick