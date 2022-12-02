AEW Rampage Full Results & Recap (December 2, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Rampage and we have a taped show in its normal timeslot with nothing too exciting to look forward to unfortunately. We’ll hear the Acclaimed call out their next opponents and Orange Cassidy will defend the All Atlantic Championship so it’s not all bad I suppose. However, it is very clear at this point that AEW Rampage is a B show. Alas, let’s try to enjoy it anyway. Commentary begins with JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone.

Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter w/ Nick Comoroto via Pinfall (7:42)

Cole Karter makes his entrance on YouTube alongside Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall, with the latter leaving after cutting promo. The show begins with Darby’s entrance alongside Sting, the real one. As Darby enters, we’re reminded of when Cole Karter was fake Sting, leading to this match. Sting heads backstage and Darby pulls out Sting’s bat once he’s in the ring and takes out Comoroto with it before shooting out of the ring into Karter with a tope suicida after throwing the bat out of the ring and distracting him. They head back into the ring, via the ring steps which Darby uses to attack Cole, and finally the bell rings to start the match officially. Darby takes over quickly as expected and Karter rolls to the outside so Darby heads to the top rope for a coffin splash. He takes too long getting there though and Karter pushes him off and then hits a powerbomb on the apron. Allin still has his ring jacket/dirty coat on as Karter throws him across the ring, into the turnbuckles and follows up with a buckle bomb once the coat is removed and then a dropkick. Cole takes Darby outside and tosses him into the ring steps, getting his revenge for earlier. Back in the ring, Karter lays in some heavy knees to the ribs of Allin on the mat and hits a snap suplex for one as we head to break. Cole stays on top throughout the 90 seconds of commercials with strikes and more Irish whips across the ring.

When we return to the action, Darby dodges a splash in the corner but runs into a knee strike and responds with a chop block to drop Cole. Karter fires right back with a heavy elbow strike and follows up with some more right hands before Allin fires up and hits the code red after a few quick strikes for a great two count. Darby heads to the top rope, Karter cuts him off once again and this time nails him with an avalanche falcon arrow for his own two count. Karter heads up top but misses a 450 splash and Darby looks for a Fujiwara arm bar. He can’t lock it in but he does manage to transition into a scorpion death drop before heading up top for the Coffin Drop and picks up the pinfall victory.

Swerve In Our Glory Interview

Renee is backstage with Keith Lee and asks him the same question as last week. Shane Taylor turns up to berate Keith Lee for leaving family and challenge him to a tag match at final battle. Swerve turns up after Shane leaves to suggest he will be Keith's partner, for one more match at least.

Dark Order vs LFI Video Package

This is cool but it’s still fuck Preston Vance on this website.

The Acclaimed Interview

Renee introduces The Acclaimed (and Daddy Ass) who make their usual grandiose entrance.

Renee asks what’s next for The Acclaimed and Bowens addresses Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal interrupting them last week. He says that they must want a title shot but they can’t have one as there’s another team that they have in mind who have been waiting. They build up to saying FTR but get interrupted by The Gunns who say they’re the best team in the world. Jeff Jarrett’s music hits and he comes out with Sonjay, Jay and Satnam. Sonjay says Jeff and Jay are the best team before Daddy Ass interrupts them to say that the acclaimed want the best so finally, FTR’s music hits and they walk past the losers on the ramp to get to the ring. FTR and The Acclaimed shake hands and the match seems set.

Shida vs Penelope Ford & The Bunny Video Package

Short, sweet and simple. Shida vs Bunny in a Regina di Wave title match.

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Matt Hardy via Pinfall (7:16)

Jay, Jeff and their pals stay out after The Acclaimed segment and they’re now followed out by Private Party and Matt Hardy. Lethal and Isiah begin the match as the legal men and have a nice exchange early on but Lethal takes over with a back elbow before he tags in Jarrett. Jeff fights with Kassidy and runs into a hip toss before Marq Quen tags in and Private Party go to work on the man old enough to be their grandfather with some nice double team moves. Kassidy tags back in and once he’s left alone, Jarrett takes over once more. Sonjay gets on the apron, Matt goes to deal with him but Satnam stops him and in the meantime, Jay Lethal grabs Kassidy and tosses him into the apron as we head to break. Lethal and Jarrett stay on top throughout the break with help from Sonjay when the ref isn’t looking too all the way up until the blackout break.

We return to the match with Lethal and Kassidy the legal men once again and Isiah fights out of Jay’s grip to hit a back body drop followed by a springboard cutter to Jarrett on the apron and tags out. Quen comes in hot with strikes to Lethal followed by a crossbody and a dive onto Jarrett before Private Party nail Jay Lethal with Silly String. Quen heads up top and misses a 450 splash but manages to roll up Lethal for at least three seconds whilst the referee is distracted. That allows Lethal to escape and Jarrett to grab Quen for a combination of the stroke whilst Jay hits the Lethal Injection as they pick up the victory.

Saraya Interview

Renee is back again to sit down with Saraya and asks her how she feels after her match at Full Gear. Saraya lets her feelings out as she discusses how great it was to be back and having her family involved too. She discusses how happy she is for the women’s division but she says she wants the title and wants everyone to know that’s what her goal is.

Athena defeated Dani Mo via Pinfall (1:32)

Athena starts the match with a huge elbow strike and three suplexes in a row. She has this one but pulls out of the cover then tries to intimidate the referee. Dani Mo nearly rolls Athena up but after escaping, Athena takes over with strikes and finally pulls out the victory with her newest move which commentary refuses to name.

Athena continues to attack after the bell and begs for Mercedes to come out to play. She only gets referees.

Juice Robinson Video Package

Juice Robinson rocks up on AEW Rampage and challenges Samoa Joe to an ROH World Television Championship match at Final Battle 2022 wrestling is wild.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

QT Marshall says some words but I’m too busy laughing at Danhausen in a Lumberjack muumuu. Orange gets his chance to respond but this time I’m too busy laughing at the axes followed by the question asked of Mark as to whether they’re legal ringside. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event

Darby Allin Video Package

Darby sets his sights on Samoa Joe and getting his TNT title back on Wednesday. Joe is a busy man with those two belts.

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) & Danhausen defeated QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson via Pinfall (9:37) in a Lumberjack Match to retain the AEW All Atlantic Championship

The referee sprint out on Orange’s entrance to disarm Danhausen & Best Friends of their axes and hatchet in Danhausen’s case. The cornermen join the rest of the lumberjacks as Cassidy begins with his hands in his pockets and sending QT to the outside with a dropkick. The lumberjacks return him and he gets on top with a knee strike before sending Cassidy to the floor. Orange begins to soft kick all of the lumberjacks on that side before QT comes out to attack him but gets thrown into the barricades instead. The two men head back into the ring where a Cassidy crossbody is caught by Marshall who turns it into a huge backbreaker instead. He follows up with a second one and then sends Orange out to the lumberjacks and screams at them to attack him. Ethan Page passes that message on to Matt Hardy and Private Party who instead help Cassidy up and return him to the ring kindly, much to Page’s ire. QT continues to attack Orange whist Ethan makes Matt Hardy head backstage and we head to the break with that commotion really ending any momentum the match had been building. Orange is sent outside where finally some lumberjacks oblige QT by attacking him until Trent makes the save. QT maintains control throughout the remainder of the commercials until Cassidy fights back in the corner and hits his lazy splash for two.

We return to the action with Cassidy in control again, The Factory members try to enter the ring to interfere but are swiftly dealt with by Best Friends but that lets QT hit a fancy looking enzuigiri. He tries to follow up with a body slam which is countered into a stundog millionaire followed by Orange's tilt-a-whirl DDT which Marshall blocks. He tries for a diamond cutter, Orange escapes and tries a beach break, QT escapes and goes for a powerbomb which orange counters with a hurricanrana into the DDT he was looking for originally. Cassidy wants the Orange Punch but The Factory pull QT out to the apron to save him. The camera pans to The Factory squaring off with Best Friends but then we see Orange has climbed to the top rope when QT hits him with an enzuigiri. He calls for a piledriver on the apron but Danhausen jumps on the apron to stop him with a curse which works because Cassidy hits him with a Beach Break instead. Cassidy dives onto the pile of lumberjacks including QT before heading to the top rope with QT down in the ring. Penelope Ford appears on the apron to distract Orange which lets Kip Sabian appear and push Orange off the top rope, into a diamond cutter from QT which gets a 2.9 count and causes me to panic momentarily. Marshall calls for another Diamond Cutter but runs into an Orange Punch and another Beach Break to give Cassidy the win. This was far more entertaining down the home stretch than it had any right to be.

After the match, Orange dives at Kip and the two of them brawl with Kip taking him up the ramp and backstage. The lumberjacks all begin to brawl amongst themselves before the lights go out and the House of Black emerge from the darkness to kick everyone's ass.

That was Rampage. Not a bad show, not a great show. 6.5/10 for me, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen, and most importantly, have a great weekend. Adios.