Opening Match For Tonight’s SmackDown On FS1 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2022

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will air on FS1 featuring all the fallout following this past week's Survivor Series WarGames. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the opening of tonight's broadcast has been leaked.

Unless plans change, the opening of the show will feature a match between Sami Zayn and Sheamus.

Note that tonight's episode of Smackdown will air on FS1 due to Fox broadcasting the Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and USC.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2022 05:53PM


