Kevin Dunn Missing WWE Survivor Series Was Reportedly A "Big Deal Backstage"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2022

Kevin Dunn Missing WWE Survivor Series Was Reportedly A "Big Deal Backstage"

This past weekend WWE held its annual Survivor Series event.

One big name not at the event, behind the scenes, was WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn. It was reported by Ring Side News that he took some time off for Thanksgiving week.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted his absence backstage was considered a big deal:

“While the idea of Dunn taking a vacation would feel to me to be a non-story, internally we were told it was a pretty big deal backstage at the show that Dunn would miss a PPV event.”

Dunn has been a producer of WWE programming since the late 80s and one of Vince McMahon's closest aids.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin dunn

