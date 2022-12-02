MLW To Host War Chamber Event In New York City In April 2023

MLW issued the following press statement:

NYC to host War Chamber April 6, tickets on sale this Thursday

Featuring a FUSION TV taping

For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

Major League Wrestling today announced its New York City return on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom headlined by the War Chamber match.

Tickets go on sale Thursday December 8 at 10 a.m. eastern at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

The event will be a FUSION taping airing nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports and streaming on Pro Wrestling TV.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

