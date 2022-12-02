Big WWE Name Looks Ready To Return To The Ring

Charlotte Flair looks set to be returning to the ring soon.

The multi-time WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion posted a photo on her Instagram stories of herself in the ring with NXT stars Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre following speculated training session. Flair also posted a photo of her ring boots on her Instagram stories earlier this week.

The training session was likely to work off some ring rust as she has not been in the ring since May when she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair then took some time off the television to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo over the summer. She extended her time off due to personal reasons.