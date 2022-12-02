WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Big WWE Name Looks Ready To Return To The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2022

Big WWE Name Looks Ready To Return To The Ring

Charlotte Flair looks set to be returning to the ring soon.

The multi-time WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion posted a photo on her Instagram stories of herself in the ring with NXT stars Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre following speculated training session. Flair also posted a photo of her ring boots on her Instagram stories earlier this week.

The training session was likely to work off some ring rust as she has not been in the ring since May when she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair then took some time off the television to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo over the summer. She extended her time off due to personal reasons.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #charlotte flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79704/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer