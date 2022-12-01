News On Why Chris Jericho Missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Star Chris Jericho was missing from this week's Dynamite broadcast on TBS.
The reason for his absence is that he is currently on tour with his band Fozzy in Australia performing in Brisbane and then on to Melbourne on December 2, Sydney on December 3, and Adelaide on December 4.
Jericho is believed to be returning to Dynamite next week.
