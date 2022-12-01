WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On Why Chris Jericho Missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

News On Why Chris Jericho Missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Star Chris Jericho was missing from this week's Dynamite broadcast on TBS.

The reason for his absence is that he is currently on tour with his band Fozzy in Australia performing in Brisbane and then on to Melbourne on December 2, Sydney on December 3, and Adelaide on December 4.

Jericho is believed to be returning to Dynamite next week.

William Regal Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

William Regal's AEW run looks soon to be coming to an end very soon. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported "somet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2022 10:53AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79700/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer