WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Hardy Still Hopes For A Hardy Boyz Run In AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 01, 2022

Matt Hardy Still Hopes For A Hardy Boyz Run In AEW

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where he opened up about wanting to reunite with Jeff Hardy in AEW.

"Yes, I would like to go out as the Hardy Boys. That's how we came in and I think we'd like to go out on that note and we'd like to do everything we can in AEW together. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating, once Jeff and I started to get our feet under us as the Hardy Boys, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was kind of lost at that time. I end up pitching a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Pary and that's what we've been doing. We've been doing a lot of content that hasn't necessarily lived on the TV programming all the time. It has here and there, but there's stuff with me getting them away from Andrade, now that Ethan Page has their contract. I'm trying to make things right with them and we're reunited. The Elevation and Dark content has been really fun," he said. "I definitely want to have a great run in AEW with Jeff and that is my goal, whenever that happens, it happens. Until then, I am happy that I'm keeping my time busy and involved in a story on programming."

It is currently unknown if/when Jeff Hardy will return to AEW.

All-Atlantic Championship Match & More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

The following will air on Friday’s Rampage which was taped after this week’s Dynamite. Check out the lineup below for the show w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2022 06:47AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #matt hardy #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79697/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer