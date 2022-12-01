Mick Foley Reflects On Internal Bleeding After Being Chokeslammed By The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returned with a new episode of his "Foley Is Pod" podcast this past week during which he reflected on a chokeslam he received from fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during the 1996 WWE Survivor Series Event.

“I didn’t hate it, the chokeslam was difficult because unlike say, like a suplex, you are absorbing that impact from your shoulders all the way down your lower back, through the buttocks and your feet, right.” “A chokeslam basically, you’re taking all the impact on, you know, a small section of your back, especially in the old WWE rings before they changed them a few months after the sell. Just taking a chokeslam, if you land on one side or the other just slightly, you would feel it for a few days.”

Mick Foley also discussed internal bleeding after being chokeslammed by The Dead Man during a match in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“I remember wrestling The Undertaker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a regular chokeslam which was not the finish, we went a few minutes more, but I can feel this internal bleeding coming up.” “And I finished the last couple of minutes looking like Dizzy Gillespie on a hot trumpet solo, you know, because my mouth was just full of internal blood. I made it back to the dressing room. I knew enough, I knew WWE frowned on, you know the blood at that time. Made it back to the dressing room and just spewed blood everywhere, just from a simple chokeslam. That’s not a chokeslam on the ramp or anything of that nature. But that’s the answer. That’s a tough one to take because if you take it wrong, you’re gonna pay for it for a few days.”