NJPW Announces Three Matches For STRONG: Detonation Night 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

NJPW Announces Three Matches For STRONG: Detonation Night 1

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed on their official NJPW of America Twitter account the addition of three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV.

It was announced that Blake Christian will face Juice Robinson in Singles action, Homicide will go up against Danny Limelight in a Singles Match and Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest will battle Atlantis Jr. and Virus in Tag Team action.

