ROH Pure Championship Match Added To Final Battle PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

A new championship match has been added to ROH Final Battle 2022.

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will be going at it again for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view.

The match will continue the rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and Blackpool Combat Club.

ROH Final Battle is set for December 10, 2022 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with a start time of 3 PM. The current card is as follows:

- ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta


