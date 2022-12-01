SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday. Check out the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl.

- Athena defeated Dani Mo

- Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party

- Darby Allin beat Cole Karter