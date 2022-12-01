SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday. Check out the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl.
- Athena defeated Dani Mo
- Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party
- Darby Allin beat Cole Karter
⚡ SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Courtesy of P [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2022 06:50AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com