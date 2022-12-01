SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Courtesy of PWInsider, check out the full results:
- Nick Comorato def. Hagane Shinno
- Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir def. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur
- Kiera Hogan def. Nikki Victory
- Top Flight def. The Outrunners
- Emi Sakura def. Madison Rayne
- Lee Moriarty def. Serpentico
- The Embassy def. Facade, Dan Adams & Star Rider and were confronted by Dalton Castle & The Boys after.
- Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Aaron Solo
