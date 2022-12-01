WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

AEW taped a number of matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Courtesy of PWInsider, check out the full results:

- Nick Comorato def. Hagane Shinno

- Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir def. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur

- Kiera Hogan def. Nikki Victory

- Top Flight def. The Outrunners

- Emi Sakura def. Madison Rayne

- Lee Moriarty def. Serpentico

- The Embassy def. Facade, Dan Adams & Star Rider and were confronted by Dalton Castle & The Boys after.

- Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Aaron Solo

