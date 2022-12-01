All-Atlantic Championship Match & More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

The following will air on Friday’s Rampage which was taped after this week’s Dynamite. Check out the lineup below for the show which airs Friday on TNT:
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall
- Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party
- Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter
- Swerve In Our Glory speak
- The Acclaimed speak
- Saraya sits down for an interview with Renee Paquette
