All-Atlantic Championship Match & More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

The following will air on Friday’s Rampage which was taped after this week’s Dynamite. Check out the lineup below for the show which airs Friday on TNT:

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall
- Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party
- Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter
- Swerve In Our Glory speak
- The Acclaimed speak
- Saraya sits down for an interview with Renee Paquette

Big Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW is scheduled to bring back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2022 06:44AM


Tags: #aew #rampage

