Big Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW is scheduled to bring back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show:
- Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
- Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone
⚡ Ric Flair Wants Tony Khan To Launch the AEW Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like AEW to launch its own Hall of Fame. Flair on the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast said [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 30, 2022 04:33PM
