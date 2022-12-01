WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2022

AEW is scheduled to bring back the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show:

- Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
- Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone

Ric Flair Wants Tony Khan To Launch the AEW Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like AEW to launch its own Hall of Fame. Flair on the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast said [...]

