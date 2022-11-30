Injured AEW Star Returning On Tonight's Dynamite?

Ruby Soho has been spotted near the location for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Fightful Select reveals Soho has been seen in Indianapolis, Indiana the site of tonight's Dynamite, but it remains unclear if she is scheduled to return tonight or even if she will be at the show.

Soho lives in Lafayette, IN, which is just over an hour away from Indianapolis.

Soho has been out of the ring following a broken nose at AEW All Out on September 4, where she and Ortiz lost against AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. She underwent surgery recently.