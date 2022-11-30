Ric Flair Wants Tony Khan To Launch the AEW Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like AEW to launch its own Hall of Fame.
Flair on the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast said he hopes AEW President Tony Khan launches this concept and it should include those across the history of pro wrestling not those just in AEW.
"I wish Tony would start a Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “That would create a lot of interest and do it based on people who he thinks were good in the history of the business not just guys from AEW the last three years."
Flair believes the idea would be a draw for AEW:
"That would actually draw a lot of attention if he had his own Hall of Fame"
