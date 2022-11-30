WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ric Flair Wants Tony Khan To Launch the AEW Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Ric Flair Wants Tony Khan To Launch the AEW Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like AEW to launch its own Hall of Fame.

Flair on the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast said he hopes AEW President Tony Khan launches this concept and it should include those across the history of pro wrestling not those just in AEW.

"I wish Tony would start a Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “That would create a lot of interest and do it based on people who he thinks were good in the history of the business not just guys from AEW the last three years."

Flair believes the idea would be a draw for AEW:

"That would actually draw a lot of attention if he had his own Hall of Fame"

Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Length

Dave Meltzer has issued an update on William Regal's current AEW contract. Regal will be signed for at least a couple of more years because [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2022 12:53PM

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
Tags: #aew #ric flair #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79685/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer