William Regal Asked For Vince McMahon’s Blessing Regarding His Ring Name

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest William Regal revealed that he asked former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for his blessing to use his current ring despite the fact he owns the trademark. He felt it was the right thing to do.

"I own William Regal, but if Mr. McMahon asked me not to use it, I wouldn’t use it… I’d be just Steven Regal. He gave me his blessing. No problems with me and Mr. McMahon at all."

Regal had previously wrestled as Steven Regal before joining WWE over 22 years ago.