Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW "All Elite" Signing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Tony Khan has revealed the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling. Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially "All Elite" in the following tweet:

He officially made his AEW Dynamite debut on the November 16 episode. He was offered a contract following his Dynamite debut.

Danhausen To Feature In New AEW Video Series

The AEW Japan Twitter account posted a video of Danhausen saying a Japanese word which he followed up with a retweet which was captioned wit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 30, 2022 04:21PM


