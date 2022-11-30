Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW "All Elite" Signing

Tony Khan has revealed the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling. Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially "All Elite" in the following tweet:
Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022
See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w
He officially made his AEW Dynamite debut on the November 16 episode. He was offered a contract following his Dynamite debut.
