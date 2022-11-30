WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Danhausen To Feature In New AEW Video Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Danhausen To Feature In New AEW Video Series

The AEW Japan Twitter account posted a video of Danhausen saying a Japanese word which he followed up with a retweet which was captioned with the following:

"We have started a series of videos in which @DanhausenAD says one Japanese word.

The first one is “OYASUMI,” which means “good night.”

Please look forward for future updates.

#AEW"

It appears the company is launched a new video series on social media. We don't expect the videos will be very long!

 

FTR Considering Their Options When AEW Contracts Expire In Early 2023

FTR are one of the biggest and much-loved tag team in professional wrestling today, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling although they co [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 04:24PM

Tags: #aew #danhausen

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79682/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer