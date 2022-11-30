Danhausen To Feature In New AEW Video Series

The AEW Japan Twitter account posted a video of Danhausen saying a Japanese word which he followed up with a retweet which was captioned with the following:
"We have started a series of videos in which @DanhausenAD says one Japanese word.
The first one is “OYASUMI,” which means “good night.”
Please look forward for future updates.
#AEW"
It appears the company is launched a new video series on social media. We don't expect the videos will be very long!
We have started a series of videos in which @DanhausenAD says one Japanese word.— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) November 30, 2022
The first one is "OYASUMI," which means "good night."
Please look forward for future updates.#AEW https://t.co/EKzVIcuMas
⚡ FTR Considering Their Options When AEW Contracts Expire In Early 2023
FTR are one of the biggest and much-loved tag team in professional wrestling today, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling although they co [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 04:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com