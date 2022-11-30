WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - MJF To Speak, Best Of 7 Series, Jade Cargill Celebration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - MJF To Speak, Best Of 7 Series, Jade Cargill Celebration

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dynamite will feature AEW World Champion MJF giving his first promo since winning the title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear earlier this month.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

- Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

- AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

- Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

- AEW World Champion MJF will speak

- AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series

FTR Considering Their Options When AEW Contracts Expire In Early 2023

FTR are one of the biggest and much-loved tag team in professional wrestling today, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling although they co [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 04:24PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79678/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer