Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff, Calling Him "An Arrogant Prick"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his relationship with Hulk Hogan on the To Be The Man podcast, noting the long-held rumor that there is animosity between the pair when in reality Flair's issues have always been with former WCW President Eric Bischoff:

“Everybody wants to think there was animosity with me and Hulk.

“Hulk didn’t sign my checks, Eric did.”

Flair added of Bischoff:

“Eric f**ked me every time he turned around.”

In his upcoming documentary which has been made by Tom Rinaldi and WWE, Flair noted how Bischoff will be seen in the documentary, saying:

“When he sees my documentary, he is still a prick in it.

“He’s still a prick.

“He’s an arrogant prick.”

Conrad Thompson said to Flair he would like both men in a one-on-one interview to which Flair responded:

“You got to see what he says to me in this, and then they go, ‘He said a lot of good things Ric. Well, this kind of fits the narrative’.

“I said, ‘It sure did’. It’s dead on. He’s just a prick. I’d love to do it one on one.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
