WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Names Confirmed For The NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2022

Names Confirmed For The NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

During Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels hosted a panel with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss potential participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline.

The participants confirmed so far:

Men’s match: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD

Women’s match: Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. TBD

The final participants will be determined in wild card matches on next week’s NXT on USA Network.

What do you think of the participants?

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley Returning To The Ring Soon

An announcement from Create A Pro has revealed that Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley will be returning to the ring on December 8, 2022. Rile [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 04:28PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #iron survivor challenge #deadline

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79675/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer