Names Confirmed For The NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

During Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels hosted a panel with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly to discuss potential participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline.
The participants confirmed so far:
Men’s match: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD
Women’s match: Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. TBD
The final participants will be determined in wild card matches on next week’s NXT on USA Network.
What do you think of the participants?
