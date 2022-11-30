Here are your WWE NXT results for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (11/29/2022)

The opening video airs to kick off this week's show and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where the commentary team welcomes us to the program.

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

From there, we hear the theme song for Roxanne Perez. She makes her way out and settles inside the squared circle for our opening contest of the evening.

As Perez's music dies down, we hear the familiar sounds of Indi Hartwell's entrance music. The women's wrestling star makes her way to the ring and settles inside as well.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with these two. Perez and Hartwell get the fans "ooh'ing" and "ahh'ing" with their intensity straight out of the gate.

We see some good back-and-forth action and then we see Perez head to the top-rope for a high spot. Hartwell cuts her off and knocks her out to the floor where Perez crashes and burns.

The commentators speculate that Hartwell is hoping for a win by count out here, however Perez ends up making it back into the ring. The match continues. We see Hartwell deck Perez and go for the cover, but Perez kicks out at two.

As Hartwell continues to dominate the action, we hear the commentators talk about her showing a much-needed violent streak, with Booker T mentioning how that is something in particular that has been missing from her arsenal and holding her back from reaching the next level. He talks about being the former trainer for both of these athletes.

Hartwell goes for another pin attempt, only for Perez to avoid being finished off yet again. The commentators hype limited commercial breaks for tonight's show. Perez starts to fight back as the crowd cheers her on.

She knocks Hartwell out to the floor and hits the ropes to build up some momentum before sprinting across the ring, diving through the ropes and splashing onto her at ringside.

The crowd pops as she brings the action back into the ring and goes for the cover, only for Hartwell to kick out at two. Moments later, Perez hits her finisher for the pin fall victory. The commentators speculate that Roxanne Perez is headed to the next level in NXT.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

WWE Legends Get Ready For NXT Deadline Announcement

We see a quick glimpse of Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Brian James, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman all getting ready at a table for their special announcement later on during the show this evening.

Donovan Dijak vs. Dante Chen

After a quick Chase U backstage segment, we head back to the ring for our second match of the evening. Already in the ring is Dante Chen. Out next is the returning Donovan Dijak.

Dijak settles into the ring as the commentators sing his praises and hype up his first match back in the ring in a while. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

Dijak immediately starts beating down Chen to the point that the commentators tal about how the referee should show some mercy and call this one off to save Chen.

Dijak eventually hits his finisher and scores the easy pin fall in what was nothing more than a dominant squash match victory for the returning Dijak.

Winner: Donovan Dijak

Dijak Vows To Bring NXT Superstars To Justice -- His Justice

Once the match wraps up, Dijak gets on the microphone and says that is an example of hard justice. He says he wants us to look in his eyes.

"The only thing you will see is the infliction of suffering," Dijak says. "This place, NXT, is a place of refuge, but not for me -- no. I didn't come here to reinvent or rediscover myself. I came here to eviscerate anyone who stands in my way."

He goes on to name several NXT Superstars and vows that all of them are about to be brought to justice -- his justice His music hits again to end the quick post-match promo segment.

WWE Legends Make Their NXT Deadline Announcement

We shoot back to the table we saw a quick shot of earlier, where Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Brian James, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all seated.

The legends begin running down their thoughts one-by-one of the top superstars in NXT and then Michaels asks the fellow legends to write down the five superstars they feel should advance.

The fellow legends say ok and begin writing down their list of five superstars each. We shoot back inside the arena after that, as it appears we will be checking in a few additional times with the WWE legends later in the show.

Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where Grayson Waller's theme hits and he begins making his way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As Waller settles inside the squared circle, the commentators send us to a pre-match commercial break. On the other side of the break, Waller will go one-on-one against Duke Hudson.

When we return from the break, we see Chase U's Hudson settling into the ring as he finishes up his ring entrance, in progress. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our third match of the evening.

The fans immediately get on Waller's case with a "Waller sucks!" chant. Hudson and Waller exchange holds and then Waller starts holding onto the hair of Hudson to remain in control of him with a standing side-head lock.

Finally, we see Hudson free himself and he grabs onto Waller's hair for good measure. Waller yells out in pain before Hudson ultimately lets go per the shouting orders from his fellow Chase U members at ringside.

Hudson hits a big side-slam for a near fall. Waller kicks out at two and the match continues with Hudson seemingly in firm control of the offense here in the early goings.

We see Waller fight from underneath back into competitive form and ultimately, he takes over on offense and within a minute or two hits his finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

After the win, he yells into the camera off-mic, "I told you I was right." The commentators speculate on what he meant by that as the post-match scene wraps up.

Winner: Grayson Waller

Javier Bernal Gives NXT Universe What They Want

We shoot backstage where Javier Bernal is standing by. He says he's going to give the NXT Universe what they want and what they need. He goes on to run down some merchandise jokes in a special segment he gives a name.

Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

We head back inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening here on NXT on USA. Out to the ring comes Fallon Henley.

Also making her entrance is Kiana James. She settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds. These two immediately go at it with a ferocity rarely seen this early into a contest.

The two battle back-and-forth in the early goings and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as this women's match continues here on NXT on USA.

We return from the break and see James in a comfortable offensive lead. She ends up grabbing something from ringside and distracts Henley, which sets her up for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Kiana James

Coming Up Next On WWE NXT

We see Malik Blade backstage being hyped up before his showdown later in the show against Von Wagner. From there, we head to a commercial break as the official match graphic for a big multi-woman bout flashes on the screen.

That match, which will see Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) taking on the trio of Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, is up next.

WWE Legends Make Their NXT Deadline Announcement Part 2

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break we see the legends backstage talking about the women in NXT.

Shawn Michaels asks them to write down their five names for women NXT Superstars and as they do, we fade out and head back into the arena.

Zoey Stark Attacks Nikkita Lyons

We return inside the arena and see the ring entrance of the NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions and then we see Nikita Lyons get attacked from behind by Zoey Stark.

Some officials come out and help her to the back as her opposition mocks her. The commentators promise to give us an update on her injury status.

Axiom vs. Javier Bernal

A Lyra Valkyria coming soon vignette airs and then we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening which will see Axiom go one-on-one against Javier Bernal.

We see both men in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see Axiom selling a knee injury straight out of the gate in this one. As Bernal settles into the offensive driver's seat, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We settle back in from the break and see Bernal still dominating the action, taking it to Axiom as the commentators heavily focus on the injured knee / leg of Axiom.

The fans try clapping and cheering Axiom back into the fight, but to no avail thus far as Bernal is handling the masked fan-favorite with ease. Axiom counters out of the corner to get in some offense of his own.

Axiom goes for a roll-up pin attempt, however Bernal kicks out after the referee reaches the count of two. Bernal fights back into the offensive lead and slaps a figure four leg lock on the injured limb of his masked opponent.

We see Axiom eventually escape the submission hold and take back over on offense. He heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a big shot that connects, but it also hurts Axiom, who begins selling his knee again.

As the action continues, we see Axiom hit a crazy suplex off the top, which he follows up with his finisher moments later for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Axiom

NXT Doctor Medically Clears Nikkita Lyons

We see the doctor backstage checking on Nikkita Lyons' leg. She is clearly in pain but tells the doc she is good. The doctor medically clears her to compete and she says the only one who should be worried is Zoey Stark.

Pretty Deadly Hypes Holiday Segment For Next Week

We shoot backstage for a word from Pretty Deadly. The NXT Tag-Team Champions ask the backstage interviewer to introduce them as champions again because they love how it sounds.

They hype up a holiday segment for next week's show and the segment wraps up on that note as the commentators react in disgust at the tag team title-holding duo.

JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

We head back inside the CWC where JD McDonagh's theme song hits. He makes his way out and as he heads to the ring, the commentators inform us he will be in action next against one-half of The Creed Brothers.

This match will be up next and on that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break as NXT on USA continues. When we return from the break, we see Creed making his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this singles showdown.

When we return from the break we see JD McDonagh get disqualified after attempting to use a steel chair from behind on Creed, only for Sanga to get in the way and take the shot like it was nothing. Regardless, this gives Julius Creed the win.

Winner via DQ: Julius Creed

Tony D'Angelo Wants A Word With Dijak

Tony D'Angelo wants a word with Dijak in the parking lot when we return. D'Angelo thanks Dijak for softening up Wes Lee for him. Dijak assures him he didn't do it to help anyone out.

D'Angelo says he returns to the ring next week and says whether Dijak helped him purposely or not, Wes Lee is getting taken out. "Do we have an understanding," D'Angelo questions, to which Dijak replies, "Something like that."

Malik Blade vs. Von Wagner

We head back inside the CWC where Von Wagner is in the middle of making his entrance to the ring. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Now out comes Malik Blade with a sentimental value keepsake in his hands, the last sweater his late father wore. He makes his way to the ring and looks ready to tear Wagner's head off.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Blade immediately takes it to Wagner with a vengeance in the early goings. The action spills out to the floor where Blade bounces Wagner's head off the commentary table.

The commentators talk about the scary look in the eyes of Blade as he brings the action back into the ring. Blade ends up walking into a big shot from Wagner which slows him down and shifts the offensive momentum in Wagner's favor.

Blade fights back into the lead but then misses a frog splash off the top-rope, which allows Wagner to hit his finisher for the pin fall victory over Blade. The fans boo as Wagner celebrates his victory.

Winner: Von Wagner

Odyssey Jones Makes Save For Malik Blade

As the match wraps up, we see Blade's friends hit the ring after Wagner gets in a cheap shot. Wagner takes out the first one but then struggles with Odyssey Jones, who ends up standing tall in the ring alone as Wagner retreats to the back to end the post-match scene.

Shawn Michaels Makes NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Announcement

We shoot back to Shawn Michaels, who has the five superstars lists from the rest of the legends. He then makes his announcement for the Iron Survivor Challenge teams at NXT Deadline.

The men's team will be Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy and a man who wins a Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match.

The women's team will be Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez and a fifth member who will also be decided in a wild card match next week on the show.

Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne & Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Now it's main event time. We head back inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where the Toxic Attraction trio of Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jane and Mandy Rose make their way to the ring.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break as the first three-woman team settles inside the squared circle. Our headline bout of the evening is up next here on NXT on USA.

As we return from the break, the commentators run down match announcements for this week's installment of Friday Night SmackDown, as well as those involved in the wild card matches to determine the final members for the men's and women's teams in the NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge.

From there, we return live inside the CWC where the opposing three-woman team for our main event settles inside the ring. We see some early back-and-forth action and then all three members of Toxic Attraction are knocked out to the floor.

The opposing team hit some big high spots that pops the crowd. Mandy Rose, who celebrates her 400th day as NXT Women's Champion, is in the ring now as Jacy Jane takes it to her, beating her down and going for a near fall which Rose kicks out of.

As the action continues, we see Toxic Attraction finally fight their way back into the offensive lead. Jacy Jane ends up decking Nikkita Lyons, whose knee gives out on her. Moments later, we see the heel trio pick up the pin fall victory after Jane and Dolin hit their two-for-one double-team finisher.

After the match, we see Zoey Stark gloating with a smirk on her face inside the CWC. On that note, the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jane & Mandy Rose