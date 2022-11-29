FTR Considering Their Options When AEW Contracts Expire In Early 2023

FTR are one of the biggest and much-loved tag team in professional wrestling today, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling although they could be on the move when their contracts expire.

During an interview Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dax Harwood said that he's under the belief their current AEW contract ends at the end of April 2023. Both he and Cash Wheeler are evaluating options with a lot of conversations had about their future.

The duo has considered taking a year off from major wrestling promotions as they very much enjoy the independent scene.