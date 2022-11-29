WWE NXT Star To Make In-Ring Return Tonight

During last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to NXT on USA Network.
He delivered a Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following his defense against Carmelo Hayes. Today, WWE announced that Dijak will make his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.
Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:
- Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
- Toxic Attraction vs Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons
- Dijak makes his in-ring return
- Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
- Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly announce the Iron Survivor Challenge Participants
