WWE NXT Star To Make In-Ring Return Tonight

During last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to NXT on USA Network.

He delivered a Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following his defense against Carmelo Hayes. Today, WWE announced that Dijak will make his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

- Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

- Toxic Attraction vs Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons

- Dijak makes his in-ring return

- Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

- Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly announce the Iron Survivor Challenge Participants