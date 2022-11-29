WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE NXT Star To Make In-Ring Return Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2022

WWE NXT Star To Make In-Ring Return Tonight

During last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to NXT on USA Network.

He delivered a Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following his defense against Carmelo Hayes. Today, WWE announced that Dijak will make his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

- Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

- Toxic Attraction vs Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons

- Dijak makes his in-ring return

- Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

- Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly announce the Iron Survivor Challenge Participants

DirecTV Customers Could Lose WWE SmackDown Soon

Fans of WWE SmackDown please pay attention.  Going forward the show may not be available on Fox via DirecTV with a message appearing o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 08:01AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #dijak

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79670/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer