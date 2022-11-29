Top WWE Superstar Working Through Injury Dispute Recent Return

A top WWE Superstar is reportedly working through an injury despite recently returning to the ring.
Kevin Owens had recently suffered a knee injury which took him off television for a while, and despite returning to the ring at Survivor Series he is still dealing with a nagging injury.
Dave Meltzer revealed on Twitter that Owen's is working through a sprained MCL.
He's working through a sprained MCL. https://t.co/FQOCzaWCzL— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 29, 2022
