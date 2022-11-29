WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Superstar Working Through Injury Dispute Recent Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2022

A top WWE Superstar is reportedly working through an injury despite recently returning to the ring.

Kevin Owens had recently suffered a knee injury which took him off television for a while, and despite returning to the ring at Survivor Series he is still dealing with a nagging injury. 

Dave Meltzer revealed on Twitter that Owen's is working through a sprained MCL.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2022 08:07AM


Tags: #wwe #kevin owens

