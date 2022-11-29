Update On Roman Reigns Getting "Very Heated" At WWE Survivor Series 2022

We reported on Monday, Roman Reigns was reported to have got “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s WarGames match that involved himself and Kevin Owens.

In an update on the incident, Dave Meltzer confirmed that “the story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye.” Meltzer added that while was upset about the slap, "20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it."

Meltzer also noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I’ve heard a million versions of this, many of which are contradictory to each other, but the basic gist was, on Saturday’s show, during the match, there was a slap that Kevin Owens gave Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns had a bruise under his left eye, and he may have ruptured an eardrum – there is definitely an eardrum injury. It was thought that it was a ruptured eardrum but I did not get that confirmed. Roman Reigns after was very, very upset, and was very vehement about it, and was yelling about it, and that’s what happened."