AEW Star Seemingly Confirms CM Punk Is "No Longer In The Company"

It was reportedly recently CM Punk was still officially under contract with AEW after talks for a buyout of his contract had hit a brick wall due to negotiations over a non-compete clause.

It appears however that an AEW star may have confirmed that CM Punk is "no longer in the company" with Stokely Hathaway (the manager of AEW faction The Firm) telling Renee Paquette’s podcast The Sessions the following:

“Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All Out, what happened immediately after the pay-per-view, that was a huge part of it.

“(The person) we were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company.

“That was one thing I was looking forward to because I was hand-chosen for that role. I’m just going to say it. I don’t know the specifics about people choosing sides. I just know that CM Punk said, ‘Hey. I want to work with this guy’. That means a lot, regardless of what has happened.”