WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Seemingly Confirms CM Punk Is "No Longer In The Company"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2022

AEW Star Seemingly Confirms CM Punk Is "No Longer In The Company"

It was reportedly recently CM Punk was still officially under contract with AEW after talks for a buyout of his contract had hit a brick wall due to negotiations over a non-compete clause.

It appears however that an AEW star may have confirmed that CM Punk is "no longer in the company" with Stokely Hathaway (the manager of AEW faction The Firm) telling Renee Paquette’s podcast The Sessions the following:

“Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All Out, what happened immediately after the pay-per-view, that was a huge part of it.

“(The person) we were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company.

“That was one thing I was looking forward to because I was hand-chosen for that role. I’m just going to say it. I don’t know the specifics about people choosing sides. I just know that CM Punk said, ‘Hey. I want to work with this guy’. That means a lot, regardless of what has happened.”

Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Length

Dave Meltzer has issued an update on William Regal's current AEW contract. Regal will be signed for at least a couple of more years because [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2022 12:53PM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #aew #stokely hathaway #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79664/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer