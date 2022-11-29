WWE Monday Night RAW (11/28/2022) Results

Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 28th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick.

We begin with a look at the issues in the Bloodline starting with Smackdown and continuing at Survivor Series.

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa walk in the back.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says it feels so good to be back and to welcome people to Raw. Becky says she missed the fans. Becky says this doesn’t feel right. The Man of the people should be out there with you. Becky goes into the crowd and high fives some of the fans. Becky says returning at War Games was the most physically imposing match to come back to, but she wouldn’t do it any other way. Becky says she is ready to get back in the ring and she is ready to jump off cages to get business done.

Becky says in the time that she has been gone, the industry has changed. She saw some faces come in and she saw some faces come back and she is ready to slap all of them. It started on Friday and continued to Saturday . . .

Bayley’s music plays and she makes her way down the aisle.

Bayley says when she saw Becky come out here, she thought you returned to WWE and felt humble being out there with the idiot peasants. Then you go on and on and on about how you put your body on the line for these people. Like what I have done? She yells at the crowd for cheering for Becky for one match while she has been doing this for months. Ladder match, Last Woman Standing, and War Games and you idiots have no appreciation for your Role Model.

Becky tells Bayley not to call Bob a peasant.

Bayley tells Bob that he sucks and Becky denies it.

Becky says that Bayley is a loser. You and your lackeys started it four months ago. We can go down there and fight.

Bayley says big talk for the person standing in the crowd.

Becky makes her way back to the ring, but she sees Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky coming down the aisle and they attack Becky. Becky fights back using a sign and she gets away from them. Bayley joins in and they go into the concourse and Becky is sent over a merchandise table. Becky throws merchandise at Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota. Becky gets a chain and hits Dakota and Iyo. Bayley hits Becky with a lunchbox. Bayley punches Becky and Becky sends Bayley’s face into the floor.

Police, security, and referees try to break it up.

Kevin talks about the OC and THE Judgment Day issues. We have a video package.

Match Number One: Rhea Ripley (with Dominik Mysterio) versus Mia Yim

They lock up and they go into the corner and Rhea pushes Mia away. Rhea misses a boot and Mia with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Rhea goes to the floor. Rhea says something to Dominik as she gets back in the ring. They lock up and Rhea with a leg sweep and shoulders in the corner. Rhea with a chop and Mia kicks Rhea. Mia floats over and applies a tarantula. Mia trips Rhea to send her face first to the mat. Mia has some words for Dominik and she avoids a punch from Rhea. Mia punches Rhea and gives Rhea a double leg take down.

Mia with punches but Rhea pushes Mia off and Rhea with kicks and a head butt followed by a clothesline. Rhea kicks Mia in the ribs and chokes her in the ropes. Rhea with a hard Irish whip. Rhea with another hard Irish whip. Rhea with a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Rhea slams Mia’s head into the mat and connects with a forearm to the back of the head. Rhea pie faces Mia and Mia with knees to the head and kicks to the leg and kicks to the chest. Mia with a running drop kick.

Rhea sends Mia to the apron and Mia with a DDT for a near fall. Mia goes for Eat Defeat but Rhea blocks it. Rhea goes for RipTide but Mia counters with a DDT. Rhea goes to the floor. Dominik gets on the apron to stop Mia from doing a dive to the floor. Mia brings Dominik into the ring and Rhea hits Mia from behind and then takes Mia down and punches her. Dominik stands over Rhea and Mia and AJ makes his way to the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

AJ goes after Dominik and punches him. Priest and Balor come to the ring and go after AJ. Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring and THE Judgment Day goes to the floor.

AJ gets a mic and wants to know where they were going. He says he thought this was over at Survivor Series, but he was wrong. It ends tonight. How about the four of you against the four of us?

Match Number Two: Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest versus AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim

Everyone brawls in the ring until it is down to Balor and Styles. Balor goes to the floor and AJ with a slingshot forearm to the floor. Dominik is sent into the crowd. Gallows slams Priest on the stage. Mia sends Rhea into the ring steps.

The match starts and AJ with a sunset flip on Balor but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. AJ with a back breaker and he tags Anderson into the mat and he sends Balor into the turnbuckles. Gallows tags in and he kicks Balor. Gallows with a suplex for a near fall. Gallows with an uppercut and Anderson tags in and hits a running boot. AJ with a forearm to Balor and Gallows tags in and hits a splash. Gallows gets Balor up for a power slam but Balor gets to his feet and he tags in Priest. Priest with a knee and forearm. Priest with a kick and an elbow into the corner. Priest goes for Broken Arrow but Gallows blocks it. Priest avoids a suplex from Gallows and Priest with a back heel kick. Gallows with an uppercut and they exchange kicks. Gallows with a shoulder in the corner and Priest with a forearm. Gallows with a flapjack. Gallows with Peek A Boo uppecuts. Dominik distracts Gallows and Priest with a shoulder. Balor tags in and connects with shoulders.

Dominik tags in and connects with shoulders. Balor with punches but Gallows punches back. Balor with a drop kick to the knee. Priest with a thrust kick for a near fall. Gallows with an uppercut and Priest tags in. Anderson makes the tag and connects with uppercuts. Priest sends Anderson into the corner and Anderson with forearms. Priest with an Irish whip but he misses an elbow. Anderson with a kick and then he hits spinebusters on Balor and Dominik. Anderson with a back senton to Balor. Priest with a clothesline for a near fall.

Priest stretches Anderson. Priest with an Irish whip and he has some words for Mia. Anderson fights out of the corner for a moment but Priest catches Anderson when he leaps for a tag. Priest runs Anderson into the corner. Priest with a snap mare and Balor with a slingshot double stomp. Dominik with a slingshot senton. Balor with a back breaker and Priest with a leg drop for a near fall. Rhea tags in and she punches Anderson. She punches Dominik in and he punches Anderson. Balor with an elbow and a reverse chin lock. Balor with an Irish whip but Balor misses a splash into the corner. Anderson with a neck breaker and both men are down.

Dominik tags in and he stops Anderson. Dominik with a suplex and he holds on for a second one. Dominik holds on and tries for a third one to honor his ‘Father’ Eddie and he hits it. Dominik gets a near fall and Rhea is shocked that Dominik did not win the match. Balor tags in and kicks Anderson. Balor with a reverse chin lock. Anderson punches Balor while Balor keeps Anderson from making the tag. Balor with an elevated elbow drop for a near fall. Balor sets for a Styles Clash but Anderson counters with a belly-to-back suplex. AJ tags in and he hits a back elbow and he punches Balor. AJ with a clothesline and a sliding forearm. AJ gets Balor up but Balor gets to his feet. Gallows with a spear to Priest on the announce table. AJ with a knee to Dominik on the apron. AJ with a moonsault into a reverse DDT but Rhea breaks up the cover.

AJ blocks a kick from Rhea but Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Balor with sling blade to AJ. Mia tags in and Mia with chops and a drop kick to Rhea. Mia with another drop kick and a flapjack. Mia with a kick and forearms. Mia with a running kick to Rhea. Mia with a Yakuza Kick and cannonball. Rhea rolls to the floor. Mia with a suicide dive to Rhea. Anderson sensd Dominik back in the ring and he connects with a back elbow. Anderson avoids South of Heaven. Dominik blocks Magic Killer and he send Anderson into the ring post. Gallows with an uppercut to Balor. Priest with South of Heaven. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to Priest. Balor sends AJ to the floor. Mia slams Balor and she kicks Dominik and sets for a DDT. Rhea kicks Mia in the leg and hits RipTide for the three count.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

We go to footage from earlier when Byron Saxton ambushed Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Byron asks them how does it feel to be back. Montez says it seems like everything has changed. The Street Profits are back tonight and they are back in business.

Chad Gable and Otis shooooosh them and Chad says he was hoping he would not have to hear their catchphrase. He says the place has been a lot better without him. Chad mentions that he requested a match against them. Tonight, they put the Street Profits back on the shelf.

Angelo says that Gable looks like Elf on a Shelf and he can’t see him.

Montez says they have beaten Alpha Academy before and tonight will be no different.

Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring.

Jimmy tells everyone that the Bloodline is now in your city. Jey says they went to war at War Games. It was one of the worst matches they were in and he says he thinks he may have broken his hand. They are standing tall. Jimmy says there are no cracks in the Bloodline. Jimmy says somebody back there is mad, Kevin Owens. He is mad because Sami Zayn is not his dog. He is our dog.

Sami and Jimmy do their handshake.

Sami says for the past six months, Jimmy accepted him no matter what and has always been on his side. Jimmy has been down since day one and he says that means everything. Sami tells Jey that the last six months have not been easy and he says that he knows Jey does not trust him and probably didn’t like him. At War Games, the way that you accepted me into this family, the way you embraced me at the end of that match, that was Uce-y. Sami says from here on out, any Bloodline business we have to handle, we are on the same page.

Sami offers his hand to Jey and Jey looks at Sami and he shakes it and then hugs Sami. Sami wants Jimmy to join the hug, but Solo stands there. Sami, Jimmy, and Jey want Solo to join the hug.

Solo looks at them and before he can walk to the hug . . .

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring.

Sami tells Kevin to stop in the aisle. Before you do something stupid like try to fight him . . .

Kevin says that is not why he is out here. Kevin says he is out here to tell Sami that he totally gets it. He completely understands why Sami chose to do what he did on Saturday. How many times have I done the same thing to do? How many times did I turn on your or stab you in the back? I am not mad at you and I cannot blame you one bit. I am not here to fight you.

Since Saturday, I can’t help but think that for twenty years, our careers have been linked to one another. After Saturday, I don’t want to fight you, team with you, ride with you to shows together, I don’t want anything to do with you.

Sami says that is fine. I feel the same way. I don’t want to team with you again, I don’t want to fight you again. I don’t have to be in the same room as you again. I don’t need you any more. I have family now.

Kevin says he is happy for Sami for what has happened over the last few months. Everyone can finally see just how great Sami Zayn is. Kevin says to get the recognition you deserve, he loves it. Kevin says it doesn’t matter how many times they tell you that you are in the Bloodline and no matter how many times they say you are family, you are not their real blood and you never will be.

Jey tells Sami that he’s got this. Kevin is mad that he has no family around him. Jey says if you have a problem with Sami Zayn, you have a problem with Jey Uso.

Kevin says he has good news for you. He might be done with Sami Uso, he isn’t done with Jey Uso. He will kick his ass any time. Let’s meet back in that ring later tonight.

Jey says he accepts the challenge and he beat Kevin at War Games and he will beat him tonight.

We take a look at the last time we saw Candice LeRae on Raw.

Candice walks in the back and she is ambushed by Cathy Kelley.

She asks Candice about her match against Dakota Kai.

Candice says she hasn’t been on Raw for very long. She came out with a smile on her face and tried to get the lay of the land. Damage CTRL attacked her and injured her.

Candice takes the mic and she wants to reintroduce herself. She says she is the woman who is going to take Dakota Kai out tonight.

Byron Saxton is in the back with Elias and Matt Riddle. Byron asks Riddle what has it been like to be a team.

Riddle says it feels like they have been partners for years. Riddle talks about winning their match and he asks Elias if he remembers and Elias says it was last week. Elias says he likes being a singles wrestler and Riddle suggests they go after the tag titles.

Jimmy shows up with Jey, Sami, and Solo. He says they will never win the titles.

Elias tells them to put their money where their mouths are and put the titles on the line.

Jimmy says it will happen and they walk away.

Match Number Three: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford versus Chad Gable and Otis

Ford and Gable start things off and Gable with a wrist lock. Ford with a reversal. Gable with a reversal and a drop toe hold into a side head lock. Otis tags in and he connects with a knee and forearms. Otis tags in and he misses a splash into the corner but Gable tags in. Ford with a drop toe hold and a side head lock. Dawkins tags in and he hits a shoulder tackle. Dawkins with an arm bar. Gable with a front face lock and Dawkins with a reversal into a side head lock. Dawkins with an Irish whip and Gable floats over. Dawkins with a clothesline and he sends Gable to the mat. Gable with an arm drag take down. Dawkins with an arm drag. Gable with an arm drag. Dawkins with a drop kick for a near fall.

Dawkins with a wrist lock and Ford tags in and hits a clothesline. Ford sends Otis gingerly to the floor. Ford with a back body drop to Gable to send him to the floor. Dawkins and Ford with flip dives. Ford gets Otis up for a slam but Gable with a chop block and he gets a near fall. Gable with a series of knee drops to the arm. Gable gets a near fall and then he tags in Otis. Otis with punches to Ford and a forearm to the head to send Ford into the ropes. Otis chokes Ford in the ropes and Gable with a kick. Otis with a splash.

Otis stands on Ford’s chest and Ford rolls to the apron. Ford with an enzuigiri but Otis with a spinning back fist and Gable celebrates on the apron. Gable with a back elbow after tagging in and he gets a near fall. Gable chokes Ford in the ropes. Gable with a snap mare and a double wrist lock. Ford with punches and Gable with an Irish whip but Ford chops Otis and he gets a leap frog rollup on Gable but Otis distracts the referee and no count is made. Gable with a double thrust to the throat and Ford is sent to the apron. Ford with a shoulder and he punches Otis. Gable catches Ford on a slingshot move and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but Ford with an elbow to block the German suplex. Ford with a DDT and both men are down.

Otis tags in and misses a shoulder in the corner when Ford moves and Otis hits the ring post shoulder first. Dawkins and Gable tag in and Dawkins with clotheslines to Gable and a punch to Otis. Dawkins with a back elbow and a twisting splash in the corner. Dawkins with an enzuigiri followed by Silencer but Otis breaks up the cover. Otis misses a splash and Dawkins with an enzuigiri. Gable with a dragon screw in the corner. Gable goes for Chaos Theory and he hits it for a near fall. Otis goes for a belly-to-back suplex and Ford lands on his feet. Ford with a slam to Otis. Dawkins chops Gable and tags in Ford. Dawkins with Lo Down and then Ford tags in and hits the Seven Star Frog Splash for the three count.

Winners: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

We take a look at the United States Championship Match from Survivor Series.

United States Champion Austin Theory walks in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and United States Champion Austin Theory makes his way to the ring.

Austin asks who is the kid now? All of you wanted to hold me down and be the nail in the coffin of his career. You said that this kid had the worst cash in of all time. You said that kid was stupid. Who looks stupid now. Austin says he doesn’t ever want to be called a kid again after what he did at Survivor Series. He beat Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the same damn time. He says that makes him a two time United States Champion. Austin says he is no longer the Next Big That. He has arrived and he is the now and forever of WWE. He says he is the face of Raw.

Austin says there is a lot he has been thinking about. Since he got to the WWE, everyone has had a problem with him and it is jealousy. Everyone wants to be Austin Theory. All of you see the inevitable. I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’m better, and I’m the inescapable. The Austin Theory era starts now.

Seth Rollins’ music interrupts and makes his way to the ring.

Seth tells Austin to shut his mouth and let them sing.

Austin asks what happens when someone so young and talented and so far ahead of everyone in the industry, make the undisputed future look like the past?

Seth says Theory may have lucked his way into that title on Saturday but it doesn’t change a damn thing. Deep down in your soul, you know that Monday Nights belong to him. Seth says he only has one thing to say to Austin. He congratulates him and calls Austin ‘kid’.

Seth asks if Austin doesn’t like that. Does he want to hit Seth or fight him? They don’t have to wait. They can do it right here and right now. Seth cackles and he tells Austin to give him his best shot . . . kid.

Austin says he will fight Seth, but on the champ’s time. He tells Seth he is not his damn kid.

Austin walks to the back while Seth has his back to the entrance while still in the ring.

We have a video package for the Miz and Dexter Lumis situation.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Byron Saxton stops Miz.

Miz says he has a bag of money with him. He says the match is not going to happen because he reinjured his hand. Wrestling would go against any medical advice.

Adam Pearce shows up and says that Miz isn’t injured. He says it isn’t the right hand.

Miz says he is too injured to wrestle in an Anything Goes match.

Pearce says the match will happen regardless of what he says.

Miz says that Dexter will not earn a contract and Pearce will be hearing from his lawyer.

Match Number Four: Miz versus Dexter Lumis in an Anything Goes Match where if Dexter Wins he gets his money and a WWE Contract

Miz starts to walk to the back but Adam Pearce shows up and tells Miz to get in the ring.

Dexter goes to the floor to await Miz and then Miz turns around and Dexter isn’t there. Pearce takes the back and Dexter clotheslines Miz on the floor.

Miz with a DDT as Dexter enters the ring.

The match starts and Dexter gets back up and he crawls to Miz. Dexter with a Thesz Press and punches followed by a forearm. They go to the floor and Dexter punches Miz and sends him back into the ring and sends Miz into the LED screen on the apron. Dexter sends Miz into the ringside barrier and announce table. Lumis puts Miz on the announce table and Dexter climbs up too. Miz with elbows and he sets for a Skull Crushing Finale but Dexter escapes and sends Miz into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz has a c clamp on Lumis’ head and Lumis gets back to his feet. Lumis with an uppercut and Lumis takes off the clamp. Lumis with a spinebuster. Miz tries to get away from Lumis but that doesn’t work. Miz uses chairs and a trash can to stop him but Lumis catches up to Miz. Miz kicks Lumis and sends him into the dasher boards a few times. Miz turns a monitor and he tries to send Lumis into the monitor but Lumis reverses it and he sends Miz into the monitor. Lumis puts Miz on the table. Lumis goes to the dasher boards and hits an elbow drop through the table. Lumis picks up Miz and carries him back to the ring.

Miz throws the turnbuckle pad at Lumis. Miz escapes Silence. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale and Lumis escapes. Miz moves and Lumis hits the exposed turnbuckle. Miz covers with his feet on the ropes and Lumis kicks out. Lumis with a sit out uranage and Silence and Miz taps out.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

After the match, Pearce gives Lumis his contract to sign and the money Miz owes him. Lumis gives some money to fans in the crowd.

Miz attacks Lumis from behind and he gets his money back and he takes the money that Lumis gave to a kid.

Johnny Gargano comes out and super kicks Miz. Gargano gives the money back to the child. Gargano gives Lumis the money and they give each other a thumbs up.

Match Number Five: Dakota Kai versus Candice LeRae

Candice attacks Dakota from behind while Dakota makes her way to the ring. Candice sends Dakota into the ringside barrier and the apron. Candice sends Dakota into the ringside barrier a few times. Candice sends Dakota into the ring steps.

Candice rolls Dakota into the ring and the referee checks on Dakota before starting the match.

Candice with forearms and a snap mare followed by punches. Candice with a suplex for a near fall.

Bayley and Iyo Sky try to make their way to the ring but they are stopped by officials.

Candice sends Dakota into the turnbuckles and then she goes to the apron and forgets that she has an opponent. Dakota with punches but Candice punches back and kicks Dakota. Candice goes back to the apron to have some words with Bayley an

Dakota with a forearm to Candice followed by a bicycle kick. Dakota with more kicks. Candice with a sunset flip for a near fall. Candice with a back slide for a near fall. Dakota with a clothesline for a near fall. Dakota sends Candice to the floor. Dakota with forearms to the back. Candice with an elbow and snap mare followed by a kick and a jackknife cover for a near fall. Dakota with an Irish whip. Dakota with a hard Irish whip to Candice but she misses a kick in the corner. Candice sends Dakota to the apron and Candice misses a shoulder. Dakota with a kick to Candice and Candice falls to the apron.

Dakota goes for a suplex on the apron but Candice blocks it. Candice with a modified DDT onto the apron. Candice goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Candice goes for a suicide dive and Dakota with a round kick.

We go to commercial.

Candice blocks a kick and she connects with forearms. Candice with many punches and kicks in the corner. Candice with a back elbow into the corner followed by a snap mare. Candice with a wrist clutch overhead suplex for a near fall. Dakota with a kick as Candice comes off the turnbuckles and Dakota gets a near fall. Dakota with a running kick in the corner but she misses a running kick. Candice with a rollup for a near fall. Candice with a back heel kick and a drop kick. Candice misses a quebrada. Dakota and Candice with forearms. They continue to go back and forth. Candice slaps Dakota and Dakota with a scorpion kick. Dakota with a boot to the head for a near fall. Dakota with a forearm to the back.

Dakota puts Candice on the turnbuckles and Candice kicks Dakota away. Dakota with a kick to Candice on the turnbuckles. Dakota goes up and Candice blocks a superplex. Candice with a swinging neck breaker off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Candice LeRae

We see Jey Uso getting ready for his match against Kevin Owens while Sami, Jimmy, and Solo watch.

We have a video package for War Games.

Corey mentions a number of people were not cleared for tonight.

Cathy is in the back with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

She asks how are they doing.

Bianca says physically she has been better but she feels good mentally. She is finally done with Bayley. Bianca holds the division down and she called Becky Lynch. Every plan they had backfired. Bianca says she is happy with the team they chose and they won at War Games.

Asuka says something in Japanese.

Cathy asks Alexa if she has anything to add.

She says Bianca was right that Becky was an excellent call.

Match Number Six: Kevin Owens versus Jey Uso

Kevin stares at Sami and then he connects with forearms and punches to Jey. Jey with a punch and Kevin punches back. Kevin with chops and Jey with a kick and punch. Kevin with a forearm and shoulders in the corner. Kevin with a chop and Jey with punches. Jey with a rake of the eyes and Jey checks on his injured hand. Kevin with a back elbow and Jey rolls to the floor. Kevin goes to the floor and he chops Jey on the floor and sends him into the ringside barrier. Kevin with a back senton on the floor and then Kevin stares down Sikoa.

They return to the ring and Kevin blocks a kick but Jey with an enzuigiri that knocks Kevin off the apron. Jey sends Kevin into the announce table. Jey with punches. Kevin sends Jey into the announce table and they return to the ring. Jey sends Kevin shoulder first into the ring post. Kevin with punches and Jey with a hard Irish whip. Jey with a boot to the lower midsection. Jey tries to get some feeling into his hand as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin with a double leg take down and punches to Jey. Jey pushes Kevin off. Kevin with a kick and DDT for a near fall. Kevin pulls Jey to the corner away from the Bloodline. Owens goes for a swanton but Jey is able to get his knees up. Jey with a back breaker for a near fall. Jey with a punch. Kevin with a chop. Jey runs into a boot and he blocks a suplex. Jey with a hard Irish whip. Jey with a punch and kicks to Owens. Kevin with an Irish whip and a clothesline in the corner. Owens with a cannonball. Owens with a forearm and Jey fires back. Owens with more forearms. Jey with an Irish whip and Owens does a Michaels Flip in the corner. Jey gets a near fall.

Jey with a running hip into the corner. Owens rolls to the floor. The referee starts his count and Owens struggles to get to his feet but he makes it back into the ring in time. Jey with a kick to Owens. Owens tells Jey to punch him in the jaw and Jey does it but he does more damage to his hand. Owens with punches. Jey with a back breaker. Jey with punches and he puts Kevin on the turnbuckles. Owens blocks a superplex and he head butts Jey and then sends Jey to the mat with an elbow. Owens hits a swanton but he doesn’t hit it fully. Kevin gets a near fall. Owens with a side head lock but Jey with a belly-to-belly into a neck breaker. Jey punches Kevin. Jey kicks Owens. Owens with a punch and Jey punches back.

Jey with many punches and forearms in the corner until the referee pulls him out. Owens with a clothesline and a kick to the arm. Jey punches Owens on the turnbuckles. Jey sets for a superplex but Owens blocks it. Owens with a fisherman’s superplex. Owens goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Jey has trouble getting back to his feet but he is able to hit a super kick. Owens runs into a jumping super kick but Owens kicks out. Jimmy and Sami argue with the referee. Owens with a boot but Jey gets Owens up but Owens gets to his feet. Jey avoids a stunner and hits a super kick for a near fall. Owens blocks a super kick and Owens with a super kick and he tries for the pop up power bomb but Owens’ back gives out. Jey with a super kick and he gets a near fall.

Owens with a forearm and then Owens gives Jimmy a super kick on the apron. Solo trips Owens when Jey talks to the referee. Jey misses a splash and Owens with a stunner for the three count.

Winner: Kevin Owens