Big News For The First-Hour Of Tonight's WWE RAW

Byron Saxton announced on WWE social that "The Man" Becky Lynch will open tonight’s RAW broadcast on USA Network in her return to the red brand.

Saxton also announced that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free! Dexter Lumis briefly appeared at the end of the video with Saxton.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

- Survivor Series fallout

- The first hour will be commercial-free

- Becky Lynch will open the show

- The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis earns a WWE contract if he wins