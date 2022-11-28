WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Big News For The First-Hour Of Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

Big News For The First-Hour Of Tonight's WWE RAW

Byron Saxton announced on WWE social that "The Man" Becky Lynch will open tonight’s RAW broadcast on USA Network in her return to the red brand.

Saxton also announced that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free! Dexter Lumis briefly appeared at the end of the video with Saxton.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

- Survivor Series fallout

- The first hour will be commercial-free

- Becky Lynch will open the show

- The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis earns a WWE contract if he wins

Major WWE Royal Rumble Plans Up In The Air Following Backstage Incident At Survivor Series

Something went down backstage at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series event and the fallout might have a big impact on upcoming creati [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2022 07:27PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #usa network #becky lynch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79662/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer