X-Pac Is Set To Return To WWE Television This Week

Former WWE Superstar and DX member X-Pac will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network.
X-Pac (Sean Waltman) was last seen on WWE television during the D-Generation X 25th anniversary reunion episode of WWE AW on October 10 with fellow DX members Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.
BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/j3NftdcWge— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2022
