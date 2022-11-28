WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

X-Pac Is Set To Return To WWE Television This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

X-Pac Is Set To Return To WWE Television This Week

Former WWE Superstar and DX member X-Pac will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network.

X-Pac (Sean Waltman) was last seen on WWE television during the D-Generation X 25th anniversary reunion episode of WWE AW on October 10 with fellow DX members Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

He will be joining NXT this week to help select competitors alongside Road Dogg, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Shawn Michaels for the new Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 10.
Major WWE Royal Rumble Plans Up In The Air Following Backstage Incident At Survivor Series

Something went down backstage at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series event and the fallout might have a big impact on upcoming creati [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2022 07:27PM

Tags: #wwe #dx #xpac #sean waltman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79661/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer