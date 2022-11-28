WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First-Ever Openly Gay Wrestler Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has signed its first openly gay wrestler.

Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year deal with the company, becoming the first openly gay man in the promotion’s 20-year history.

Vidal commented on his signing with IMPACT on OutSports’ LGBT In The Ring:

“It’s knocking down barriers and everything that I have always wanted to do for my community in professional wrestling.

“I talk about this a lot, but growing up, I had nobody to look up to when it came to representation.

“To know that maybe one day down the line somebody will see me on TV and will be inspired by me being openly gay, it will inspire them to chase whatever goals and dreams they have as an open person in the LGBTQ community.”

Source: f4wonline.com
