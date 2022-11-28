WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Andrade El Idolo Recently Underwent Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

Andrade El Idolo is at home recovering from recent pectoral surgery.

Andrade revealed on social media that this is his first surgery, noting he tore his pectoral muscle a few months ago. Andrade has been out of ring action since September and there is no clear timetable for his return.

Here is what he posted:

"My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle.

Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr."

WNS wishes Andrade El Idolo all the best in his recovery.


Tags: #aew #andrade el idolo

