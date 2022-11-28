Mickie James' Brother and Niece Killed In Fatal Car Accident

IMPACT Wrestling star and veteran Mickie James has been left devastated by the sudden death of her brother and niece in a car accident last week. Her Sister-In-Law remains in a critical condition in hospital. James also revealed that a friend of her niece was also killed in the accident.

"Thank you everyone for the love & the messages. It’s warmed my heart. Please continue to pray Wayne’s wife Christy Knuckles. She is still in serious condition in the hospital. She lost both her husband (My brother) and her 16yr old daughter in the accident. I can’t imagine. Also for the parents of her daughter’s best friend who was only 15. They had just picked her up and we’re taking the girls to school. My heart is broken for them as I don’t know what I would do. Think. Or even feel. I am sending so much strength, healing, and love. Lastly, please lift up the driver of the other vehicle who hit them. Thankfully he is ok. But mentally & emotionally I’m sure is devastated. I hope he knows and forgives himself. It wasn’t your fault. There was nothing you could do. It was an accident. A tragic accident."

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all those involved.