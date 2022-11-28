WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
10 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

All Elite Wrestling has announced 10 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. Check out the lineup below:

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari
- Athena vs. Laynie Luck
- Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo
- Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GPA
- Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
- Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore
- The Bunny vs. Blair Oynx


