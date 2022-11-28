10 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced 10 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. Check out the lineup below:

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

- Athena vs. Laynie Luck

- Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo

- Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout

- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

- Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GPA

- Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

- Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore

- The Bunny vs. Blair Oynx