The New Day Honor Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event

During a WWE Live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Powers Rangers actor Jason David Frank. The actor and mixed martial artist died in Texas on November 20 according to his rep Justine Hunt. Sources with direct knowledge reveal his death was the result of suicide.
The New Day wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022
