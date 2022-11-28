WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The New Day Honor Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2022

During a WWE Live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Powers Rangers actor Jason David Frank. The actor and mixed martial artist died in Texas on November 20 according to his rep Justine Hunt. Sources with direct knowledge reveal his death was the result of suicide.

The New Day wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.

Tags: #wwe #the new day #jason david frank #xavier woods #kofi kingston

