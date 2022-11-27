WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Austin Theory Comments After Big Win At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2022

New United States Champion Austin Theory has made his first comments since winning the title at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. Theory won his second U.S. title, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

Following the match Cathy Kelley caught up to Theory backstage who had the following to say:

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Bobby Lashley are two former world champions. Austin Theory walked in there tonight and beat both of them. Call it what you want, but I call it a win. And the whole world knows now: me, Austin Theory, a two-time United States Champion.

“But now where do we go? The now is right now, and it’s very clear. I’ve said it for the past few weeks that it’s reality. So, anybody that wants to step up is getting sent home. I don’t play games no more. There’s no smiles but what there is, is action.”


