Triple H Says Austin Theory's WWE Career Was "Dead Two Weeks Ago"

During the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 post-event press conference, Triple H described the new United States Champion, Austin Theory somewhat sarcastically, but it was interesting. He said:

“I also want to make mention of new US Champion Austin Theory.

“Unfortunately for him, his career was dead two weeks ago and now it’s resurrected so that’s a pretty good feat for him.

“He’s going to walk on water next I think, it’ll be good.”