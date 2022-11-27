Triple H Says Austin Theory's WWE Career Was "Dead Two Weeks Ago"

During the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 post-event press conference, Triple H described the new United States Champion, Austin Theory somewhat sarcastically, but it was interesting. He said:
“I also want to make mention of new US Champion Austin Theory.
“Unfortunately for him, his career was dead two weeks ago and now it’s resurrected so that’s a pretty good feat for him.
“He’s going to walk on water next I think, it’ll be good.”
From the Women's #WarGames Match to new #USChampion @_Theory1, @TripleH recognizes hard work and what goes into #SurvivorSeries from the most ambitious of WWE Superstars. pic.twitter.com/eFLVmWbuUQ— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
