Austin Theory Wins WWE U.S. Championship at Survivor Series

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Austin Theory became a two-time WWE United States Champion by defeating former champions Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

United States Championship Triple-Threat Match: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins(c) vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

It's time for our penultimate match of the night! The Almighty One is out first, with Bobby Lashley getting a decent pop. The youngest (insert random accolades here), Austin Theory, is out next, and the champ is sung out by the adoring crowd! The ref hoists up the belt and the crowd sings Rollins on as the bell rings at 9:04pm! Lashley immediately clotheslines Theory over the top and has words with Rollins. Rollins pauses, clotheslines an entering Theory over the top, too, and the two begin to battle it out into the corner! Rollins eats a shoulder to the midsection and then a neckbreaker as Lashley takes it out of the corner! Rollins chops Lashley's chest to no effect, then throat chops him. Lashley looks for a Hurt Lock but Rollins drops down and hits an overhead kick. They battle tot he apron, where Theory rips Rollins off and rams him into the barricade! Theory, his beard coming in more, stares down Lashley as he exits the ring. Theory rushes into the ring and attacks Lashley as he follows him back in, stomping and pounding Lashley into the mat! Rollins is up and engages with Theory. All three men get back into it with Lashley threatening a Hurt Lock; Theory breaks it up by hopping on Lashley's back and slapping n a sleeper! The action spills outside and back in as the champ often teams with Theory, low-key, to take not he Almighty One. Theory looks for a Pedigree early on but Rollins escapes. The action continues on at a quick pace. Rollins threatens a Pedigree and nearly secures the win. Theory and and Lashley lock up with Rollins looking for a Stomp; Lashley and Theory collide and Rollins only gets part of it. Rollins rallies, taking it up top and hits the Superplex + Falcon Arrow combination! Lashley spears Rollins mid-Falcon Arrow! Theory dodges another spear attempt and steals the win by covering Rollins at 10:19pm! Theory wins! What the deuce?!

Your Winner and NEW United States Champion, Austin Theory! (15 minutes)