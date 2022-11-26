Ronda Rousey Retains SmackDown Women's Title Against Shotzi Blackheart at Survivor Series

In the third bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi Blackheart.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey(c) w/ Shayna Baszler vs Shotzi w/ Raquel Rodriguez

Shotzi is out first, followed by the champ and Baszler. We get our bell at 9:40pm! Shotzi takes a short lead about half a minute in, catching Rousey when she misses a strike at the ropes. Shotzi heads up top and looks for a cross body but Rousey redirects her mid-air, driving Shotzi into the canvas. Rousey kicks Shotzi, yelling, "I can beat you with my feet!" The smell of the feet is in the air! Rousey weathers a pair of blows from Shotzi and takes her to the mat at 8:43pm, taunting her and the crowd as they begin to shower her with boos. Rousey looks for another ankle lock but Shotzi attempts a step-up Enziguri to break free. Rousey hangs onto the ankle despite the stunning kick and rolls through, modifying it into a unnamed submission hold. Rousey continues to taunt Shotzi and the crowd with a weak chant. Shotzi escapes but eats a kick to the midsection from Rousey. Rousey unloads on her against the ropes as the ref counts a warning. Rousey repositions Shotzi and uses the middle rope to assist a working hold, kneeling on Shotzi's neck against the rope. Rousey taunts that she can do what she ants; Shotzi catches her with a right that drops Rousey and commentary completely overreact about "one lucky punch." God damnit, Jake Paul, you see what you did? "One lucky punch."

Shotzi attempts some...unknown "high risk" move but both women crash to the outside. Shotzi decides to engage with Baszler, attacking her. Shotzi drops Baszler and rolls in and out of the ring to restart the ref's count-out. Shotzi dumps Rousey into the the front row over the barricade, then dumps a charging Baszler into the crowd, too. Shotzi hits a cross body off the barricade, wiping Rousey and Baszler out onto "two gentlemen in the front row" that are a little jacked for your common front-row fan. No offense, folks. Ronda takes lead back and keeps the pace slow, using a Judo throw off the top rope to batter Shotzi before hitting the Piper's Pit at 8:46pm and finally putting us all out of our misery at 8:47pm with an arm bar on Shotzi to retain!

Your Winner via Submission AND STILL SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey! (6.5 minutes)